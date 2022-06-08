Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 766,828 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,828 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.08% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,011. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $423.01 million, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II (Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

