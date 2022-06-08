Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,418,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.52% of CENAQ Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,359,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,489,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,983,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,762,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy stock remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

