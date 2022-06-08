Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,600,000 FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,952,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLDU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,054,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,475,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,478,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMLDU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.