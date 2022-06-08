Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEEXU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,675,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000.

NASDAQ GEEXU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

