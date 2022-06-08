Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $20.01 Million Investment in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000.

NASDAQ CNGLU remained flat at $$10.04 on Wednesday. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

