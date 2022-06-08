Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 88,250 Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.48% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 1,242,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

