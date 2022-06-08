Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,798,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,820,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Perception Capital Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCCT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Perception Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

