Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.15. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 858,832 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$595.64 million and a P/E ratio of -34.85.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

