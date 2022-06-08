SAFE2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00190105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00397415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029972 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

