SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Acquires 27,270 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 4.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 108,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

