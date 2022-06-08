SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,480,556 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,480,556 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises about 23.7% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Antero Resources worth $81,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,088. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.