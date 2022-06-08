Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $74.89 Million Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics accounts for approximately 14.5% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 10.19% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $74,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

KDNY traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

