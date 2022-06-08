Samsara BioCapital LLC Reduces Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Samsara BioCapital LLC decreased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,283 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio accounts for about 4.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $25,098,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,080,000.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 75,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,319. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

