Sanders Capital LLC Buys 29,990 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $147,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,913,000 after purchasing an additional 923,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.26. 14,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,572. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

