Sanders Capital LLC Buys 4,083,429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 3.48% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,435,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after buying an additional 1,340,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,260,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,363. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

