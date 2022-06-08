Sanders Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.75% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,079,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $481.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.63 and its 200 day moving average is $419.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

