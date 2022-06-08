Sanders Capital LLC Sells 6,534,246 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,249,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,534,246 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Pfizer worth $801,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,418,000 after acquiring an additional 317,497 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 393,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

