Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $241.62. The stock had a trading volume of 44,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,825. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.92. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $215.23 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

