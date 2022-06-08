Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group comprises about 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPOP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,568. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

