Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 120,410 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6,738.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of United Rentals worth $40,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $14,992,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,926,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.41. 5,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.76 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.46 and its 200-day moving average is $323.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

