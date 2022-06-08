Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 159,814 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 342.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,814 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up about 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $56,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.52. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,869. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.92. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.