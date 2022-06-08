Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 41,485 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,355,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after buying an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,161,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $141,622,000 after buying an additional 2,896,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. 719,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,682,704. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.