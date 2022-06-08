Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 83,600 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $25,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 228,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,978. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

