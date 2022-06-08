Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,004 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $126,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 509,546 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,516,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after acquiring an additional 378,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,940. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

