Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $35.52 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1,075.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 348,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. 300,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,681,866. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

