Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $86.04 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up approximately 0.8% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Raymond James worth $86,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Raymond James by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,608,000 after purchasing an additional 240,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.