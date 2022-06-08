Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Textron worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. 7,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

