Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $28,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.74. 8,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

