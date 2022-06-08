Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of BigCommerce worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 8,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

