Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,087,624 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,624 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $67,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 19,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,855. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

