Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,700 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises about 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of The Carlyle Group worth $50,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 842,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 444,277 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

CG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. 25,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

