Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

