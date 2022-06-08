Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.