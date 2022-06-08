Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.72

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.72 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.67 ($0.10). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 8.27 ($0.10), with a volume of 8,327,976 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of £332.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

