Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,978,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,192,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 14,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

