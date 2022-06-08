Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 603,465 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 603,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,964,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.00% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. 1,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

