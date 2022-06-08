Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 1.1% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.71% of STERIS worth $416,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $228.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $190.86 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

