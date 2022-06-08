Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 311,188 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers makes up approximately 1.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 10.53% of Signet Jewelers worth $482,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,714,000 after buying an additional 44,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after buying an additional 167,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 13,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,603. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

