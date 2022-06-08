Select Equity Group L.P. Has $845.14 Million Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,932,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904,691 shares during the quarter. Clarivate makes up 2.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Clarivate worth $845,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Clarivate by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Clarivate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 83,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 in the last ninety days. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

