Select Equity Group L.P. Has $90.52 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,929 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $90,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

