Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $141.60 Million in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,771,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,599,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Portillo’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $7,992,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,523,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTLO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 3,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

