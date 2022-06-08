Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 143,594 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $274,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

