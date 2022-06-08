Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 263,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,599. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

