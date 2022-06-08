Sender Co & Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,216 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $724,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,426,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $956,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $982,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 1,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,455. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,905 shares in the company, valued at $10,239,331.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,836. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.