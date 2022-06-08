Sender Co & Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,216 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $724,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,426,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $956,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $982,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 1,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,455. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,905 shares in the company, valued at $10,239,331.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,836. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.
