Sender Co & Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,718 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after buying an additional 124,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

