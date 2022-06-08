Sender Co & Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,700 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,960 shares of company stock worth $27,195,608. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

