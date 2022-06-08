Sender Co & Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 30,132 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 216,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,548. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

