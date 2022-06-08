Sender Co & Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,507. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

