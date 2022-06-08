Sender Co & Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWD traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

