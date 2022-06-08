Sender Co & Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sender Co & Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 54,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

